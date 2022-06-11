#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha reacts to Liquorose and Emmanuel’s saga

The sixth episode of Big Brother Naija Reunion, which provided insight into what led to the end of the most admired ship in season 6 of the reality TV show, has continued to elicit reactions from a wide range of people.

The revelation that EmmaRose’s ship sailed a long time ago is particularly noteworthy.

The episode began with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing the housemates a video of Emmanuel and Angel in what appeared to be a flirtatious moment.

Moving on to Liquorose and Emmanuel, Liquorose spilled the beans while also describing how she walked in on Emmanuel with a girl in a room while the lights were turned off.

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija 4 housemate, quickly chimed in with her thoughts.

In multiple tweets, she wrote: