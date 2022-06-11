TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and…

I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina…

#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha reacts to Liquorose and Emmanuel’s saga

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The sixth episode of Big Brother Naija Reunion, which provided insight into what led to the end of the most admired ship in season 6 of the reality TV show, has continued to elicit reactions from a wide range of people.

The revelation that EmmaRose’s ship sailed a long time ago is particularly noteworthy.

The episode began with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing the housemates a video of Emmanuel and Angel in what appeared to be a flirtatious moment.

READ ALSO

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel…

Why I didn’t attend Liquorose’s birthday despite being…

Moving on to Liquorose and Emmanuel, Liquorose spilled the beans while also describing how she walked in on Emmanuel with a girl in a room while the lights were turned off.

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija 4 housemate, quickly chimed in with her thoughts.

In multiple tweets, she wrote:

“Never let a confused man waste your time or energy.. What you allow is what will CONTINUE!!

“Fear Men!! Linus Linus Linus. Welcome back to the streets Bby Girl. It’ll be Alright.

“Pure LIES!! Shhs already. His loss baby Girl… Don’t sweat.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and mother-in-law who publicly…

I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he didn’t follow…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina Onuoha tackles…

“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu…

Lady appreciates boyfriend for sending her video of his hotel room to prove he’s…

Lady reveals what she did after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on…

Why I didn’t attend Liquorose’s birthday despite being invited – Emmanuel spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m here to shoot my shot” – Man sends lady a DM on Facebook; now set to marry…

#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha…

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her employer

I am done with men in my life – Tiwa Savage opens up, reveals what…

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More