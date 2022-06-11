Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

Reality TV star, Emmanuel Umoh Jr, has revealed why he had to end his relationship with Liquorose despite having genuine feelings for the dancer.

The duo had been very close during their time as housemates. Emmanuel opened up to Host Ebuka in Yesterday’s episode of the BBNaija reunion show.

He said:

“I felt something for Liquorose but I didnt want to lose focus on the competition that’s why i didn’t give my all, I really liked her…

I didnt want to hurt her because of her past relationship issues, when we came out of the house, we started drifting away, Liquorose kept correcting me about certain things, we had arguments, I felt I should just back out so we have peace.”