Crossdresser, Bobrisky lashes out as Sabinus calls him ‘Senior Man’ again (Watch video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser and influencer, has gone online to criticize Comedian Sabinus aka Mr Funny for the manner he greets him.
Mr Funny had taken to the male barbie’s post’s comment area for the second time, calling him Senior Man and humorously advertising rat po!zon.

However, this did not sit well with Bob, who responded with a video in which he slammed the skitmaker by calling him a rat.
The cross dresser went on to say that people like the comedian frequently slip into his DM to ask him out on a date, but when he declines, they turn to openly mocking him.

Watch the video below;

