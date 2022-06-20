Drama as airport staff refuse to release passengers’ luggage in protest over unpaid salary (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

The staff at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State refused to release passengers’ luggage in order to protest unpaid salaries.

According to eyewitness reports, the airport staff had not been paid for six months, forcing them to take drastic action.

In the video which has now gone viral, the passengers were seen standing at the baggage reclaim area to get their luggages but the airport staff kept insisting they step back.

One of the passengers trying to reclaim his luggage stated that they were told anyone who records the incident wouldn’t be getting back their luggage.

Watch the video below;

 

