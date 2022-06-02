Drama as lady insists her fiancé must undergo fertility test before she’ll marry him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man finds himself in a dilemma as lady he wants to get married to insists that he must visit a clinic to check his fertility before she agrees to marry him.
According to Saralee, a Twitter user who shared the story, stated that the man has refused to do check his despite the fact that his partner has done hers already.

Instead, he’s demanding that the lady ask his ex girlfriend who, he insists, had done aborrrtioon for him.

The tweet reads;

“So this girl is insisting her husband to be visit a Fertility clinic to be sure he can produce before accepting to marry him. Guys I know y”all have ego and all, but is this a deal breaker or you’ll just accept and do it?

Her womb is intact, She has done hers just the man remaining.

He’s having cold feet and we don’t know why baba said we should ask his ex he is sure they must have aborted one or two. But he will eventually do it sha.”

