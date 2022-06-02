TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why…

“Fat is the definition of rich” – Cubana Chief Priest

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular barman, Cubana Chief Priest has opined that fat is the definition of rich.
This comes days after he shared a picture of himself on vacation having a great time and shaded those with summer bodies who cannot afford to go on summer vacation.

The celebrity barman had been criticized over his statement, with Uche Maduagwu chastising him and telling him that Health is Wealth.

In a new post, Cubana Chief Priest has stated that fat is the definition of rich for him and it would be a problem really if one is fat and broke.
Social media users who think otherwise have aired their opinions as some say that he’s being insecure about his body.

READ ALSO

“Summer body without money is better than obesity” –…

Being rich doesn’t mean you have the right to belittle those…

See their reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not…

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

“My sweet Tonto” – James Brown says as he loves up with Tonto…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Fat is the definition of rich” – Cubana Chief Priest

Bobrisky shows off his intimidating account balance (Screenshot)

Destiny Etiko gifts her gateman’s daughter scholarship to university level

Big bum cannot keep a man; small bums are still winning – Anita Joseph

Mr Ibu finally arrests Nollywood actor who hacked his social media pages

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

Nigerian man leaks voice note of lady saying she deserves weekly girlfriend…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More