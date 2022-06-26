Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

A bus driver whose life was transformed after being mentored by Chess In Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya has landed his first job in the fashion industry.
Fawaz, a young boy, won a chess tournament organized by Onakoya’s initiative in Lagos last year.
He now has a modeling contract and has been transformed in the best way possible.
Onakoya shared the good news on his Twitter page, along with photos of Fawaz, and wrote:
“Update on my life:
”Life update:
Fawaz got his first modeling gig recently and could very well be on his way to super stardom as a chess player.”
”He’s gotten very comfortable with being in front of a camera
”Never forget that this boy was a Bus conductor living under a bridge just a few months ago.
That’s one less kid off the streets that won’t grow into a thug and rob you in traffic with a knife.
There can be no liberation for one of us if the other is not free.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES