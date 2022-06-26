Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

A bus driver whose life was transformed after being mentored by Chess In Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya has landed his first job in the fashion industry.



Fawaz, a young boy, won a chess tournament organized by Onakoya’s initiative in Lagos last year.

He now has a modeling contract and has been transformed in the best way possible.

Onakoya shared the good news on his Twitter page, along with photos of Fawaz, and wrote: