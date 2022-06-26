TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather…

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

News
By Ezie Innocent

A bus driver whose life was transformed after being mentored by Chess In Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya has landed his first job in the fashion industry.

Fawaz, a young boy, won a chess tournament organized by Onakoya’s initiative in Lagos last year.

He now has a modeling contract and has been transformed in the best way possible.

READ ALSO

LASTMA reacts to alleged assault on a bus conductor by…

Onakoya shared the good news on his Twitter page, along with photos of Fawaz, and wrote:

“Update on my life:
”Life update:

Fawaz got his first modeling gig recently and could very well be on his way to super stardom as a chess player.”

”He’s gotten very comfortable with being in front of a camera

”Never forget that this boy was a Bus conductor living under a bridge just a few months ago.

That’s one less kid off the streets that won’t grow into a thug and rob you in traffic with a knife.

There can be no liberation for one of us if the other is not free.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met online

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Man reveals how Peter Obi’s wife behaved as Anambra’s first lady and…

Ekweremadu: David Ukpo’s alleged BVN details leaks, reveals his real age…

Moment curvy actress Destiny Etiko tackled Van Vicker and pushed him off for…

Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Itele breaks silence as his secret affair with actress, Debankee is…

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

Without me Nigeria’s music industry won’t be the same – Blackface

INEC Chairman confirms extension of voter registration

Lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter (Video)

Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More