Frodd survives car accident (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd has raised thanks to God after he survived a car accident.

The reality star took to his social media page to recount how his car’s tyre suddenly ripped off on Third Mainland bridge in Lagos.

He also shared a video of a LASTMA official who was helping him fix in a new car tyre.

Sharing the images and thanking God for his life, he wrote:

“God is the greatest and There are still good men ….

My tires ripped off on Third mainland bridge this evening . I drove to a safe spot whilst I pondered on what just happened, it could have been worse ( I praise God ) Then came some good men , swift and quick ( I didn’t even use the emergency 🆘 toll ) They came down and offered to help me . I am grateful to God for his protection and I pray he rewards the kindness the Lastma men offered me in Ten Thousand folds and May he bless their children’s hand works @jidesanwoolu This men are Noble and Honorable … ( I’d be posting them on the next slide )

Thank God for Everything”

Watch the video below: