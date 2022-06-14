TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos of the amazing transformation of a lady has stirred massive reactions from people on social media.

The photos showed how the lady transformed and looked extremely beautiful after applying makeup on her face.

While some expressed their surprise over the power of makeup, some others were not really excited.

A South African man with the Twitter username @MalumSid shared the photo saying that Government should ban make up for women.

The photos have stirred reactions from some other people who claimed that makeup deceives people and hides someone’s real looks.

In his tweet he wrote:
“Government should ban make up”, while sharing a before and after image of a lady who had applied make up.

Checkout the transformation photo below:

