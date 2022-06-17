How Kelly destroyed my marriage – Lady breaks down in tears

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman with the tiktok username @finegirl365 has claimed that popular Togolese Tiktoker Kelly has destroyed her marriage with her trending videos.

She went on to rant about how her husband rains insults on her during any little argument because of her body weight and this started after he watched the Togolese Tiktoker’s videos.

In the video she posted she captioned:
“Kelly’s video has destroyed my marriage 😥😭💔. Any little fight at home my husband will call me bag of fufu.”

Here are some Netizens comments:

@karigithinji70:
“who is Kelly and why is everybody talking abou her?”

@fosuaaaa101:
“Mchew ur husband is ashawo president.”

@ewuraabynaabban:
“u r beautiful. don’t pay attention to his insult.”

@pamelaanyango:
“Kelly is still a young girl, I mean women change.”

@symplypalax:
“how is it Kelly fault”

@itzjessybrown:
“Abeg I didn’t want to laugh 😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂💀😂💀💀”

@kellykimberlygiweh:
“That’s exaggeration thought all this was cruise na Ekieh.”

Watch video below:

