I always lose interest after sleeping with a girl – Man cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man who pleaded anonymity has narrated how he ends up losing interest in women right after sleeping with them.

He revealed that this has happened to him five times in a row and with five different women despite his efforts to stop it.

In his words:

“I broke up with my ex in 2020 after dating for just one year. She was the woman I had my first sex with. The issue now is that since we broke up, If I meet another girl I like and ask her out, I stop having interest in her once we have sex.

This has happened to me more than 5 times with 5 different girls. I really need a woman in my life but i keep losing interest after sex. This doesn’t seem normal to me anymore. I think i really need help please. “

