“I don’t care what anybody says, Davido is one of the greatest artistes in the world” – Tory Lanez eulogizes singer
Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, has named Nigerian superstar Davido one of the world’s greatest artists.
Following Davido’s hard-hitting performance at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday night, the Canadian rapper made this submission.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, also shared by the Nigerian ace singer, Tony said: “Davido is one of the greatest artistes in the world, I don’t care what anybody says, top mother….records every time…”
In the Nigerian social media space, the rappers remark stirred several reactions, with many sharing his view.
@Mally Demartins said: “No doubts Tory, he surely is.”
