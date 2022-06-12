“I don’t care what anybody says, Davido is one of the greatest artistes in the world” – Tory Lanez eulogizes singer

Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, has named Nigerian superstar Davido one of the world’s greatest artists.

Following Davido’s hard-hitting performance at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday night, the Canadian rapper made this submission.



In a video posted on his Instagram page, also shared by the Nigerian ace singer, Tony said: “Davido is one of the greatest artistes in the world, I don’t care what anybody says, top mother….records every time…”

In the Nigerian social media space, the rappers remark stirred several reactions, with many sharing his view.

@Mally Demartins said: “No doubts Tory, he surely is.”