“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she finally abandon her husband

Chacha Eke Faani, a Nollywood actress and mother of four, has finally left her husband, Austin Faani, after much speculation and hearsay.

Chacha Eke shocked her many fans when she announced her divorce via her verified Instagram page. The actress cited a variety of reasons for her departure, including abuse.

Chacha Eke explained why she left her marriage, saying she would rather quit while she’s still alive than leave as a corpse. She also stated that she did not want to die or go mysteriously missing.

Speaking on her separation, Chacha Eke claimed she had released some evidence such as videos, voice notes, and photos to the police force, her lawyers and the media in case things went south.

Read Chacha Eke’s extensive note below