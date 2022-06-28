“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she finally abandon her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chacha Eke Faani, a Nollywood actress and mother of four, has finally left her husband, Austin Faani, after much speculation and hearsay.

Chacha Eke shocked her many fans when she announced her divorce via her verified Instagram page. The actress cited a variety of reasons for her departure, including abuse.

Chacha Eke explained why she left her marriage, saying she would rather quit while she’s still alive than leave as a corpse. She also stated that she did not want to die or go mysteriously missing.

Speaking on her separation, Chacha Eke claimed she had released some evidence such as videos, voice notes, and photos to the police force, her lawyers and the media in case things went south.

Read Chacha Eke’s extensive note below

LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.

