TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries out after he broke up with her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has revealed how she destroyed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend whom she described as the sweetest man.

He was jobless and she had to buy him a car for Uber which he now does for a living.

Despite being broke he showered her with gifts regularly and took care of her to the best of his capability but she got embarrassed of him in front of her friends which lead to their break-up.

READ ALSO

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? –…

“Love is so sweet” – Tonto Dikeh shares…

She said:

“I met a guy who is compassionate, quiet, patient, kind, shy and very considerate. We started dating and everything was going on well. I can be super pushy and annoying. The only problem is that he is jobless and I bought him a small car and he’s using it for Uber stuff.

Even at that, he still buys me gifts and all. Though small but I know he will do more if he has the means. He treats me like a queen and he worship the ground I walk on. My whole family love him and they are telling me how lucky I am to have him.

He’s a graduate. Very intelligent. Just that Nigeria can frustrate you. He broke up with me because of the way I embarrassed him. He took me out as usual and Il ran into an old time friend. I don’t know how she recognized my boyfriend and said to him “are you not the Uber guy that took me and my friends to Benin?”

She turned to me and asked if he’s my boyfriend. i denied having anything to do with him. My friends can be lousy. Had it been i agreed, she would have asked me what I’m doing with a useless Uber guy.
My boyfriend felt disappointed. I felt so bad that I couldn’t support my boyfriend. i walked out on him just to prove my girlfriend wrong.

On getting home, I saw a break up sms from him. He sent a voice note crying. have never dated a good man who cherished me so much. My exes were so toxic, have I made a mistake. I’ve not told my family about this but they know I’m emotionally down. I’ve lost appetite and I feel empty without him.

I called him with my brothers number cos he blocked mine and he still called my brother his pet name. I don’t want him to know that I am the one that called so i cut the call. I know he will see this message. I don’t know if I have any chance of having him back. i truly love him “

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim…

Man recounts how his dad sold his taxi to pay his WAEC fee

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man calls out lady for organizing birthday party days after her…

Owo Killing: They killed our mother, now we are orphans – Little children…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? – Lady cries out

“Love is so sweet” – Tonto Dikeh shares emotional post about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More