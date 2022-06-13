TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

I only want to marry a man that can buy me Rolls Royce – Lady tells Nigerian men (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has notified all and sundry on the specific class of man she would want to settle down with.

The young lady who seems to still have a lot of time on her side, says that what she wants is a man that is wealthy enough to procure an expensive Rolls Royce for her.

While making a video of herself, she warned men who drive cars like Toyota and the likes, to stay away from her as she’s not in the same class as them.

READ ALSO

Kizz Daniel replies lady who asked him for N100k to prove he…

#BBNReunion: “He told me he was single” – Lady allegedly…

She also warned that men who are not buoyant enough to purchase her choice of car shouldn’t dare attempt wooing her.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I only want to marry a man that can buy me Rolls Royce – Lady tells Nigerian men…

Female fan goes haywire, nearly faints over what Davido did to her at an event…

“Be like them don wipe Zazu Oraimo cord” – Video of Portable looking…

“When a child gives birth to a child” – Lady slammed for fixing wig on a…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Drama as Mercy Aigbe and Lagos socialite, Lara Olukotun fight dirty at an event;…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More