I prefer living in Nigeria, things are cheap here – White man says in viral video

Chris, a French tourist, had nothing but positive things to say about Nigeria’s market and commodity prices.

The man on a tour of Lagos posted a video of a fruit vendor peeling a pineapple and claiming that he had paid N500 for it, although it costs a whooping €6 in Paris, France (N2,675.09).

Chris, the white tourist, claims that he likes living in Nigeria to living in France since everything in the West African country is affordable and for this reason, he would rather stay in Nigeria where things are cheaper for him.

The video has elicited varied reactions from Nigerians as they, pointed out that citizens’ purchasing power is low, thus what may seem inexpensive for him is actually expensive for lots of Nigerians.

Watch the video below: