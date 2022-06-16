TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – BBNaija Cross reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross has finally cleared the foggy air on his alleged relationship with colleague, Saskay and the relentless efforts the fans of Saskay made to bring them together.

Cross claimed he was never in a’ship’ with Saskay and that a leaked audio recording of him discussing their relationship was misconstrued.

The reality TV star also revealed that Crosskay shippers offered him N20 million to be with her, but he turned down the offer.

While making his point, Cross added that he was still in a much more friendly terms with Angel and when he had visited Saskay, fans used that to drag him.

The reality star also revealed that he had left behind everything that happened in the house but people keep making reference to things that happened while he was still in BBNAIJA house in a bid to portray him as a player who’s toying with both Angel and Saskay’s heart.

Watch him speak:

