By Shalom

A young man identified as Japheth was born in 1988 with dwarfism and as a result, he couldn’t grow taller.

Afrimax gathered that he is among the shortest men in his Community which led to him being rejected by several women.

 

Japheth disclosed that when he was ready to settle down, he couldn’t find a wife as he was rejected by about 15 ladies because of his height.

However, he revealed that he later met Esther who accepted to marry him despite his condition; they got married in 2016 and their union is blessed with a child.

According to Esther, a lot of people had advised her not to marry Japheth because of his dwarfism but she promised to stand by him and she will never leave him.

Despite his condition, Japheth always work hard to care for his family and his wife always supports him.

The couple revealed that they can do several menial jobs to survive and they always manage what they have.

Japheth also revealed that he is grateful to God for sending a helper to him and he is also happy that he is married to an amazing woman who loves him despite his condition.

I Was Rejected By 15 Girls Because Of My Disability – Disabled Man

