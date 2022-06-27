“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school lovers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Some secondary school students who just concluded West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) papers earlier this week were spotted bidding farewell to each other after their graduation.

The new graduates who allegedly happened to be lovers made the news for several reasons ranging from celebrating at the beer parlor to threatening to snatch partners of every citizen of the country.

In a video making rounds online, a boy was seen bidding his lover goodbye as they graduate from the school. The video has stirred up hilarious reactions online.

In the video, the boy said:
“I will miss you my first love”

Reacting to the video, Maduka said:
“All these nonsense that we did those days. All this love na fake o. Don’t be deceived.”

