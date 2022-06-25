“I’ll never give up on my dreams” – Netizens react as they realize Asake was once Broda Shaggi’s backup singer [Video]

Many people have found the resilience to pursue their dreams after seeing a video depicting the struggles of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade Asake, professionally known as Asake.

The video demonstrates that the singer was a backup singer for skit maker and musician Samuel Animashaun a.k.a Broda Shaggi before he rose to fame.

Despite adversity, Asake persevered to become one of the most promising rising stars in the Nigerian music industry, with his single songs topping the Nigerian Apple Music chart on several occasions.

Reacting, @Samuel Joseph wrote: “I will never give up on my dreams. This is a true motivation.”

@Deba Stan: “Hmm, I am amazed. This is unbelievable. Let’s keep hustling and we shall win.”

Asake was once Broda Shaggi back up singer. Man has really hustled sha

Watch the video below;