Brother Shaggi, Pasuma Alabi and other entertainment icons grace Iyabo Ojo’s lavish house-warming party for her new mansion (photos/videos)

Popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo organized a lavish house-warming party to celebrate the opening of her newly-acquired exquisitely furnished mansion.

She took to her social media page to share pictures of the event and appreciated her guests for coming.

The actress invited highly prominent people in the Nollywood entertainment industry for the party.

In an appreciation post, Iyabo Ojo wrote,

“I want to say a very big thank you to everyone, may blessings & happiness never cease in your life & homes,

I’m humbled & grateful

Thank you God

Still expecting more pictures.”

See more photos/videos below,