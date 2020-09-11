TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Brother Shaggi, Pasuma Alabi and other entertainment icons grace Iyabo Ojo’s lavish house-warming party for her new mansion (photos/videos)

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
iyabo ojo house warming

Popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo organized a lavish house-warming party to celebrate the opening of her newly-acquired exquisitely furnished mansion.

iyabo-ojo

She took to her social media page to share pictures of the event and appreciated her guests for coming.

The actress invited highly prominent people in the Nollywood entertainment industry for the party.

iyabo ojo

In an appreciation post, Iyabo Ojo wrote,

“I want to say a very big thank you to everyone, may blessings & happiness never cease in your life & homes,
I’m humbled & grateful 🙏 🙌
Thank you God 😊
Still expecting more pictures.”

See more photos/videos below,

pasuma-broda-shaggi

nollywood actresses-iyabo-ojo-house-warming

iyabo-ojo-

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With all gratitude to the lord…I present to you my sweet home @fespris_decor you rock !!!😍😍

A post shared by Olori Iyabode Omo ladukeade (@iyaboojofespris) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Your paints are very very rich & of great quality @ace_multidimension

A post shared by Olori Iyabode Omo ladukeade (@iyaboojofespris) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olori Iyabode Omo ladukeade (@iyaboojofespris) on

