“I’m about to snatch him, his girlfriend should shift” – Bobrisky gushes over young man

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, has gushed over a young and well-built man.


Sharing a photo of the lad on her Instagram page, the crossdresser urged his alleged girlfriend to allow her a fair share of her man or else she would completely snatch him. Gush girlfriend bobrisky man

Bobrisky went on to boast that she has enough money to take care of him.

She wrote:

“Who gets dis property cos I’m about to snatch him, make him girlfriend shift make I join dem else I will take him completely.

Money dey to take care of him o”

See the post below:

In other news; A viral video captures a young lady crying her eyes out after being dumped by her boyfriend.

The lady seems not to be taking the break up well as she cried relentlessly and took to drinking to numb the pain of the split.

In the viral video, the young lady remained in one position weeping bitterly over how her partner had broken their relationship off.

According to reports, the lady had been in a relationship for five years when her boyfriend decided to end everything with no explanation.

