Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures a young lady crying her eyes out after being dumped by her boyfriend.

The lady seems not to be taking the break up well as she cried relentlessly and took to drinking to numb the pain of the split.

In the viral video, the young lady remained in one position weeping bitterly over how her partner had broken their relationship off.

According to reports, the lady had been in a relationship for five years when her boyfriend decided to end everything with no explanation.

The heartbroken lady could be seen leaning on the wall crying while she took mouth fulls of g!n in between.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Our Talk Room (@ourtalkroom)

