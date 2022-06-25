INEC Chairman confirms extension of voter registration

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed the extension of the ongoing continuous voter registration.

Yakubu stated that voter registration will not be ended on June 30, 2022.

He made the announcement at the Youth Vote Count concert on Saturday at Abuja’s old parade ground.

“The second thing is you want to know when will this registration end. Is it going to end on the 30th of June in the next five days? On behalf of INEC, let me assure you, e no go end for 30th June for as long as we have you people trying to register to obtain your PVC, we will continue to register you and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVC,” Yakubu said.

Details later…

