TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

Kemi Olunloyo gives reasons why Tonto Dikeh will make a terrible leader

Entertainment
By Shalom

‏Veteran Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, recently declared her intentions to run for Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

Nevertheless, journalist Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that the actress will make a terrible governor, according to her investigations.

READ ALSO

“You have been anointed to carry all my…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via…

Kemi Olunloyo has also publicized reasons why Tonto Dikeh will be a terrible Deputy Governor or leader for Rivers state

Tonto Dikeh’s proclamation of her political ambitions a few days ago came as a surprise.

Tonte Ibraye’s African Democratic Congress, Rivers State Governing Candidate, Tonte Ibraye, appointed the actress as his running mate while Tonto Dikeh itemized a few of her top priorities as she petitioned her supporters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

However, Kemi Olunloyo reacted oppositely to Tonto Dikeh’s interesting politics, alleging that the actress had threatened to beat her up 60 days before. She also noted Tonto Dikeh cannot lead her own life without the support of Rivers state.

In her words:
“Tonto aspiring to be the deputy governor of Rivers State in 2023🤣Rivers state is NOT for sale or cruise. Just 60 days ago this woman threatened me as a journalist and came to Lagos to specifically beat me.
@LagosPoliceNGwarned her to STOP making threats. Definitely cannot lead”.

See the tweet below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

Actor Itele breaks silence as his secret affair with actress, Debankee is…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Why I am getting attached to Liquorose – Cross opens up

Wizkid Was My Best Friend – Tania Omotayo speaks on relationship with…

“Nobody stood up?” – Reactions as nursing mother stands in the…

Kemi Olunloyo gives reasons why Tonto Dikeh will make a terrible leader

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school…

Ahmed Musa personally shares N20k each to 5000 people in Jos

Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé, Pastor Blessed, reacts after cybernauts dug up old clip…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More