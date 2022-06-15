Lady breaks up with her boyfriend for not supporting her presidential candidate

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has sparked varied reactions after she revealed the politician reason she left her relationship.

Josephine, a young woman, revealed that she is a stanch supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

She claims she urged her partner to back Obi, but when he flatly refused, she left him

The young lady took to the micro logging site to disclose that she’s dumped the young man for not joining her to support her choice.

She wrote:

“So I ended my relationship today because my boyfriend has refused to support @PeterObi,i can’t be dating a dummy”

Netizens took to her comment section to air their opinions:

ebNwaokoro said; “I have two serious girlfriend’s and one on Sirius girlfriend all of them Love’s #PeterObi4President how I wish that two support #APC OR #PDP so i will let them go”

@seyiijibodu; “Imagine Peter Obi loses. You lose at both ends.”

