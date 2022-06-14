Lady narrates how she became a Muslim after marriage

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluwatoyin Adegbenro has taken to facebook to narrate how she converted from being a Christian to Muslim after her marriage to her Muslim husband.

In her words:

“I was born a Christian. My parents were Anglican, and that was what I grew up as. I was infact a chorister in the church choir.

Then i got married to a Muslim. My husband was a man who didn’t enforce his religion on me, but as time went on, i naturally joined him in the islamic faith.

As a Muslim during Ramadan, you can only make meals for your husband if you are only a Muslim as well. Of course i saw the necessity at that instant, and got “christened” again. i chose MARYAM as my name”