TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown…

Lady narrates how she became a Muslim after marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluwatoyin Adegbenro has taken to facebook to narrate how she converted from being a Christian to Muslim after her marriage to her Muslim husband.

In her words:

“I was born a Christian. My parents were Anglican, and that was what I grew up as. I was infact a chorister in the church choir.
Then i got married to a Muslim. My husband was a man who didn’t enforce his religion on me, but as time went on, i naturally joined him in the islamic faith.

READ ALSO

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

As a Muslim during Ramadan, you can only make meals for your husband if you are only a Muslim as well. Of course i saw the necessity at that instant, and got “christened” again. i chose MARYAM as my name”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Friends mock teenage boy for buying a girl food without getting anything for…

Mercy Aigbe shares her side of the story as she tenders an apology for…

My five sons want to kill me – 64-year-old man cries out

Man narrates what a lady did after taking her on a date and his ATM card failed…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Reno Omokri sends strong message to Yul Edochie for calling him a trouble maker

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More