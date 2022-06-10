Man apologizes to girlfriend with a Benz after initially serving her a ‘breakfast’ (Video)

A young man has surprised his girlfriend with a brand new white Benz after he broke her heart.

The young man has decided to ensure that his girlfriend will accept his apology as he gifts her a luxurious Mercedes Benz as an apology for dumping her.

In the viral video, the lady was blindfolded and led to where her car gift was waiting.

When the blind fold was pulled off she couldn’t believe what she was seen.

With excitement, she ran towards the white luxurious Benz, opening it and stepping into the car which her boyfriend had gotten to mollify her after he had initially broke her heart.

The lady captioned the video:

“He came back to apologize with a GLK”

Watch the video below: