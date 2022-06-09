Man collapses after losing huge sum of money to betting (Video)

A Nigerian man could not control his emotions after unfortunately losing a huge sum of money to betting game.

According to @dejeysambo who shared the story on tiktok, the elderly man was seen lying on the floor and placing his hand on his chest.

Sambo claimed the man always creates a scene at the betting store whenever he plays games with N40,000 to N50,000.

According to Sambo, he would play the game and when it ‘cuts’, he would fake being unwell so he can escape from the store.

Sambo wrote:

“He always acts this way when he plays virtual about N40,000 to N50,000 in betking shop.”

Reacting to the video, Osakpanmwanchris said:

“Honestly, gamble is risky, for some naturally thier spirit forbid gambling there by having constant loss of money.”

Ashepage wrote:

“Is this playing 😂😂😂😂😂😂 aja no be ur mate if he win shey he dey do so self ?????”

Ochickzswuanajust noted:

“no the workers are not mad.. they are using juju it’s happens every time here in my area and😏😏”

Watch the video below: