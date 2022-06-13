“Meet the pastor of the year” – Reactions as OPM G.O helps bricklayer; offers him scholarship abroad

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A destiny helper in the person of the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has positively changed the life story of a Nigerian bricklayer.

The lucky young man is now in Dubai where he is to further his education.

In a tweet shared by Apostle Chibuzor, photos show how the man’s life has dramatically changed.

The caption of the tweet reads: “He was a common bricklayer but now he is on scholarship in Dubai fully funded by church offering and tithes.”

Trailing the post on Twitter are commending comments from Nigerians.

@Doban Duke wrote: “This man keeps on surprising us. Few weeks ago, he saved the parents if Deborah Samuel, today is another magnificent story.”

