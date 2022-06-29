Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, recently introduced Zinoleesky aka Zino as his sister Shubomi’s husband.

Recall, Zinoleesky went viral after a video of him k!ssing a girl who happens to be Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi surfaced the internet.

In the video, Zinoleesky was seen passionately k!ssing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi, and fans wondered if Naira Marley was aware of their relationship.

Shubomi who happens to be immediate younger sister of Naira Marley has been reportedly dating Zinoleesky for a while now.

Zino allegedly broke up with his ex girlfriend who made him leave DMW record label based on allegations that he beats her mercilessly.

However, Netizens are of the opinion that the singer would soon do the same thing with Shubomi.

Many people have encouraged Zinoleesky not to break the girl’s heart, adding that if he does, his career will be over because Shubomi is his boss’s sister

Others are more uptight on how he courted his boss’s sister and when he plans to give her ‘breakfast’.

