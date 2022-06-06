My guys knew she was for the streets – Burnaboy opens up (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has stirred massive reactions with a recent post which he shared on social media.

The singer alongside his friends in a video, mocked a certain lady whom he claimed was for “the streets”.

This is coming shortly after his relationship with ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don hit the rocks.

Burna and Stefflon started dating in 2019 but their relationship was rocky and saddled with infidelity allegations on the part of the African Giant.

However, Burna Boy confirmed their split in December 2021 when he disclosed that he is single and doesn’t have a wife.

Since their split, the duo have been quiet about what led to their break but Steff recently hinted at releasing a diss track to share her “own side of the story” and sampled Burna’s recent hit single “Last Last” in the snippet of her song.

Watch the video below: