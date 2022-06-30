My husband’s family stole my wedding gifts – Newly wedded bride cries out

A woman who pleaded anonymity has cried out for help after her sisters-in-law made away with her wedding gifts.

The lady who shared her story on a closed group disclosed how she got married three weeks ago and while she was leaving her family house, her family members gifted her some things.

The lady stated that she was given home and kitchen appliances such as microwave, sewing machine etc.

According to the lady, her mother-in-law decided to store the items for her in her house. However, she had gone to carry them and they were nowhere to be found.

When she asked her mother-in-law, she mentioned that her daughters’ had come to carry them

In her words:

”Please keep me anonymous. pls I need advise from your fans on what to do now bc I do not want to involve the police yet on this matter. I am bursting with Anger where I am right now.

My name is prisca d last born of the family.I just finished learning work as a tailor. I had my wedding 3weeks ago in the village and my family all came together bought loads of gift as send off.

The major gifts are microwave washing machine 2tailoring machines toaster n many other things ppl gave me as gifts. After d wedding, my brothers packed everything in one of the rooms in the village.

I and and my husband travelled bk to porthatcourt. Just last week I called my mother inlaw that i will be Coming home yesterday to carry those stuff. She sounded somehow on the phone but I didn’t suspect anything. I also told her I have already booked for a van

I got bk home yesterday only for me to notice that my sisters inlaw opened the store with d spare key and carried almost all my wedding gifts ooo even the 2 tailoring machines ooo my washing machine. These women are married oo n my mother inlaw is supporting thm saying I should buy another. How?? Bikonu!!

What kind of a woman takes away the wedding gift of another woman just bc your a wife. What kind of Humiliation and disrespect is this

Not even my mother inlaw nor the chidren called to ask me ist. These are gifts from my own family to me on my special day n These ppl took them all

My husband is the only son n the sec to the last born.i called him immediately and he called his mother. Few minutes later he called thst I should leave it.

How can I leave my wedding gifts to my inlaws who are married.!!!!!!!

I have rang them all to please send me back all my gifts or I will involve the police.

I don’t care if I lose this marriage bc it’s obvious I’m stepping into hell if my husband can’t fight ds for me.”

