TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his…

My husband’s family stole my wedding gifts – Newly wedded bride cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman who pleaded anonymity has cried out for help after her sisters-in-law made away with her wedding gifts.

The lady who shared her story on a closed group disclosed how she got married three weeks ago and while she was leaving her family house, her family members gifted her some things.

The lady stated that she was given home and kitchen appliances such as microwave, sewing machine etc.

READ ALSO

I Was Rejected By 15 Girls Because Of My Disability –…

Pretty Mike dragged to filth for blasphemy over appearance…

According to the lady, her mother-in-law decided to store the items for her in her house. However, she had gone to carry them and they were nowhere to be found.

When she asked her mother-in-law, she mentioned that her daughters’ had come to carry them

In her words:

”Please keep me anonymous. pls I need advise from your fans on what to do now bc I do not want to involve the police yet on this matter. I am bursting with Anger where I am right now.

My name is prisca d last born of the family.I just finished learning work as a tailor. I had my wedding 3weeks ago in the village and my family all came together bought loads of gift as send off.

The major gifts are microwave washing machine 2tailoring machines toaster n many other things ppl gave me as gifts. After d wedding, my brothers packed everything in one of the rooms in the village.

I and and my husband travelled bk to porthatcourt. Just last week I called my mother inlaw that i will be Coming home yesterday to carry those stuff. She sounded somehow on the phone but I didn’t suspect anything. I also told her I have already booked for a van

I got bk home yesterday only for me to notice that my sisters inlaw opened the store with d spare key and carried almost all my wedding gifts ooo even the 2 tailoring machines ooo my washing machine. These women are married oo n my mother inlaw is supporting thm saying I should buy another. How?? Bikonu!!

What kind of a woman takes away the wedding gift of another woman just bc your a wife. What kind of Humiliation and disrespect is this

Not even my mother inlaw nor the chidren called to ask me ist. These are gifts from my own family to me on my special day n These ppl took them all

My husband is the only son n the sec to the last born.i called him immediately and he called his mother. Few minutes later he called thst I should leave it.

How can I leave my wedding gifts to my inlaws who are married.!!!!!!!

I have rang them all to please send me back all my gifts or I will involve the police.

I don’t care if I lose this marriage bc it’s obvious I’m stepping into hell if my husband can’t fight ds for me.”

See posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Nigerians attack Anita Joseph over comment on ChaCha Eke’s failed marriage

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My husband’s family stole my wedding gifts – Newly wedded bride…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

My greed has destroyed my life – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

“I divorced My Husband After He Was Sent to jail” – Young lady

I Was Rejected By 15 Girls Because Of My Disability – Disabled Man

Why I Cannot Go Shopping With My Wife – Pastor Paul Enenche Discloses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More