TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” –…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a…

My wife must show me her PVC before we make love – Man insists

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Awuzie Franklin revealed how he instructed his wife to always present her PVC before they can make love.

He went on to add that absence of PVC means no love making until she shows it to him.

READ ALSO

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’…

Side chic notifies main girlfriend after love-making with…

In his words:

“I have told my wife that Henceforth, she Must show me her PVC before we make love. This is how serious it is now. oo PVC, No IKWOKIRIKWO ”

Here are some of the comments:

Nicholas Ojukwu Eke
“Ha this your mekwe style no be here 0000”

Maris Oluchi Wisdom:
“Conji never do you something beforeOOOO”

Fredrick Kingsley Chidera:
“The word is too raw to the ear”

Chibuike Osueke:
“This is serious! Please Lolo go get your PVC o!”

Gina Moncherie Mimmy:
“This one off me walahi”

Read the Facebook post and Comments below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down –…

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k food she ordered…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My wife must show me her PVC before we make love – Man insists

Actress Adesua Etomi leaks Naughty chat with hubby

Housemaid excitedly jumps on her oyinbo madam after getting her own Visa

Man narrates how his ex girlfriend turned him to an errand boy for her side boo

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

Yul Edochie reacts as his second wife calls him ‘the most handsome…

That Kelly girl is overhyped, she is just average – Daddy Freeze spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More