My wife must show me her PVC before we make love – Man insists

A Nigerian man identified as Awuzie Franklin revealed how he instructed his wife to always present her PVC before they can make love.

He went on to add that absence of PVC means no love making until she shows it to him.

In his words:

“I have told my wife that Henceforth, she Must show me her PVC before we make love. This is how serious it is now. oo PVC, No IKWOKIRIKWO ”

Here are some of the comments:

Nicholas Ojukwu Eke

“Ha this your mekwe style no be here 0000”

Maris Oluchi Wisdom:

“Conji never do you something beforeOOOO”

Fredrick Kingsley Chidera:

“The word is too raw to the ear”

Chibuike Osueke:

“This is serious! Please Lolo go get your PVC o!”

Gina Moncherie Mimmy:

“This one off me walahi”

Read the Facebook post and Comments below: