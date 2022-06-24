Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband during visit

Social media users seem to have gotten tired of the whole drama between popular dancer, Korra Obidi and her ex husband, Justin Dean.

Every single drama which occurs between the couple has been making it to the internet and some netizens have suggested that she keeps her private issues, private.

In a recent video she posted, the dancer could be seen making her way to her estranged husband’s house.

Korra could be overheard blasting her ex husband for trying to talk to her.

She told him:

“You are not supposed to be talking to me..You are breaking the law”, when he tried starting a conversation with her.

