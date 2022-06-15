“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her divorce

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has revealed that admist her divorce with her husband, life hasn’t been easy.

The mum of two particularly finds it difficult to let her kids go spend some time with their dad.

The dancer in a live video asked her fans who have been divorced if it gets any easier for them.

Korra’s marriage took a turn for the worse when her husband Justin Dean announced on social media that they were getting divorced.

Since the estranged couple share two kids, they have to find a way to co-parent and it has not been easy on Korra.

In a video, the dancer was seen in tears while dropping off her daughters with her ex.
She looked longingly at the door before having short episodes of emotions.

The mum of two who seemed to be on a live video at that time asked her fans who had gone through a divorce if it ever gets easier at any point.

