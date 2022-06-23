Netizens react to WhatsApp chat of man who lost his job and his woman arguing because she now pays the bills

A WhatsApp chat between a man and his woman arguing over financial responsibility have leaked online.

The man had requested more than N120,000 from her so that he could meet his basic necessities, but she was unhappy with his demand because she felt it was excessive.

He emphasized how, when he was still working, he paid all the bills and took care of her need. They argued back and forth about how their relationship is being impacted by the realities of his unemployment.

The WhatsApp screenshots had been shared online, while asking whether a woman should really cater for a man.

Some social media users have maintained that a man should always be the one providing while others suggest that if a woman is in a good position to, she should.

See the screenshots below: