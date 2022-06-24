Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo has stirred reactions on social media after sharing news of her engagement.

Her lover identified as @theofficialblessed on Instagram recently proposed to her and she shared the news and engagement photos on Instagram.

On seeing this, numerous top Nigerian celebrities like Obi Cubana, Adesua Etomi, Rechael Okonkwo, have congratulated the Gospel musician.

While sharing the engagement photos on Instagram, she captioned it:
“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you make the blessing more real. I love you Sweet”

Here are some of the Congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities:

@adesuaetomi My peopleeeeeeee 😍😍😍😍

@lalaakindoju I’m screeeaaaammmmmmmiiiiinnnnnnggg with joyyyyyyyyy So good Congrats guyssss

@lamiphillipsworld Are you actually kidding me! This makes my heart so glad! What an amazing pairing!!! First time I heard you sing live was at @mywaterbrook ! God is such a fab matchmaker! Congratulations

@thedorathybachor @ Aww congratulations sis ❤️❤️🥳🥳

 

See the posts and the comments below:

 

