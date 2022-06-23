“Ogun kee all my ex-boyfriends’ – Lady jumps for joy as boyfriend showers her with gifts on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady is an extremely happy mood after her boyfriend surprised her on her birthday.

The lady was captured rejoicing and beaming with joy after receiving a ton of gifts for her birthday.

She was overjoyed when the girl’s boyfriend showered her with gifts that filled the entire room.

She hurled insults at her previous partners who did not treat her with the same respect and affection as her current partner.

Her boyfriend had gone on an all out birthday shopping as he also presented her with a huge money cake and other special packages laden on her bed.

Overwhelmed by the amount of gifts she received, she kept on saying: “Ogun kee all my ex boyfriends”.

Watch the video below:

