TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

Reactions as actor reveals Jackie Appiah’s real source of Income

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has come to the defence of his friend and colleague Jackie Appiah.

There has been some speculations on the source of her wealth on social media.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports…

Bobrisky multimillion naira mansion allegedly up for sale,…

Jackie Appiah came under fire on numerous social media platforms following the news of her Mansion at Trassaco estate.

In the video, Jackie Appiah was seen taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

The emergence of Jackie’s mansion amazed many people leaving some asking questions about how she was able to afford such a project.

However, Prince David Osei has come to her defense. According to him, Jackie has worked hard enough as an actress and deserves everything she has achieved.

To prove his point, the actor listed some of the avenues through which Jackie earns money.

He demonstrated that, apart from the regular movies she shoots, Jackie has done so many commercials (both TV and billboards).

He also mentioned the actress’ commercial for hair products brand, UB, and IPMC adding that he was still in school when Jackie was doing those gigs.

In his words:
“The jealousy and enviness for each other in this country has no limits gaddmit.. So movies can’t make you drive a nice car or build a mansion, these ladies in the industry have had enough of shaming!

These ladies invest the monies they make from movies and other deals! When Jackie started doing UB40 TVC, Computer Ads was in Legon many years ago!!

Let’s learn to celebrate people and stop judging people soon we see them successful! We all sin differently! |am no way justifying wrong deeds but pis celebrate beautiful things Haba!!

working hard, pls “ learn to celebrate each other. Her beautiful mansion pops up and most people judging her already Eei Ghana, if she was poor too same you will say Ghanaian actors poor!!

We have had enough of you people always shaming our gals!! All of us f*ck or? From the top to the bottom of society. Unfortunately, some make money out of it others don’t .. If you don’t F*ck for whatever reason raise your hand I will wait

l am out here hustling to do my tours with my sweat, tomorrow if I hit some monkey will come and Say it’s NPP money Gyimi saa.. Some of us hustlers we never claim to be rich, we work hard filming day&night exploring other avenues to make”

See The Post Below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as actor reveals Jackie Appiah’s real source of Income

My mother takes off her cloth to seduce our father in our presence – Lady…

Stop Accusing Me Of Stealing People’s Glory At Our Free Food Restaurant…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Netizens react as two unemployed ladies hit the streets of Lagos to beg for job

Heartwarming video of Regina Daniels cradling newborn son

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for s*x trafficking

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More