Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular human rights activist, Social media figure and  former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to Yul Edochie’s comment about him on Twitter.

Moments ago, Reno Omokri took to twitter to correct the actor after he called him a trouble maker in what could pass as a reply to the tweet Reno made about Pastor Bakare.

Recall that Reno Omokri had tweeted about Pastor Bakare not being the real loser at the APC primaries.

He went on further to say that the real losers were people who got married to one another just because the Pastor said God directed them to do so.

However , the tweet caught the attention of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, who replied Reno’s tweet by calling him “Uncle Reno” while also stating that Reno Omokri is a troublemaker.

In his words:
“Hahahaaaaaa. 😃😃😃😃Uncle Reno! Trouble maker”

In response to Yul Edochie’s comment, Reno Omokri:

“My Dear Yul, Tableshaker is different from trouble maker”

Read their tweets below:

