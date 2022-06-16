TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Following alleged reports about his security personnel shooting two people, Nigerian Musician Burnaboy has broken his silence on Twitter.

Burnaboy’s security detail were accused of shooting two people at a nightclub in Lagos. Reports gathered that there was tension at Cubana, a nightclub in Lagos, after a fight had broken out.

According to multiple sources, the cause of the f#ght remains unknown but popular singer Burnaboy was allegedly involved and his security personnel sh0t into the crowd in which two people were hit.

Sources claimed one of the victims, was shot in his pr*vate p*rt and has been hospitalized. It is reported that police operatives were brought to the scene to calm the situation while a search has been launched for the culprits.

However, the Nigerian Musician has finally broken his silence since the incident. He tweeted:
“Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

