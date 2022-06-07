Singer Terungwa Albert Ikon, popularly known as Ortrees found dead weeks after his kidnap

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Terungwa Albert Ikon, better known as Ortrees, and his family are going through a difficult time.

Ortrees’ death has been confirmed, six weeks after he went missing in Benue State.

The deceased, who is said to be Orduen Ikon Andrew aka OD Woods’s younger brother, went missing on Wednesday, April 23, 2022.

The talented singer and dancer was said to have left his brother’s house for their family house in Makurdi’s North Bank area and had not been seen since.

His brother and the entire family had been working with law enforcement agencies to find him but all efforts proved abortive.

Facebook user, Orga Richard Chin, who confirmed the latest development on Monday June 6, said the victim’s body was found dumped near a river on Sunday, June 5.

Mr Orga also claimed that the deceased was abducted by unknown persons and tortured to death.

