“Stop telling people about your relationship and how good your man is” – Uriel Oputa advises ladies

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and brand influencer, Uriel Oputa has advised women to stop dis closing things about their boyfriend to other ladies.

The reality star took to her social media to tender advice to ladies who are in a relationship.

According to her, women should avoid telling other ladies how good their men are, as this may stir jealous and probably make her want to snatch him.

She also noted that their might be boyfriend scarcity in 2023

She wrote;

“Rule number 1 stop telling people about your relationship How good your man is What he did…

How he makes you feel in entangled circumstances

I just saw in 2023 BF and Husband with be scarce

Sapa dey dry Love oh

Shine your eyes and grease your pot

If his doing right cross leg and enjoy biko”

