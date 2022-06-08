“Stop telling people about your relationship and how good your man is” – Uriel Oputa advises ladies

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and brand influencer, Uriel Oputa has advised women to stop dis closing things about their boyfriend to other ladies.
The reality star took to her social media to tender advice to ladies who are in a relationship.
According to her, women should avoid telling other ladies how good their men are, as this may stir jealous and probably make her want to snatch him.
She also noted that their might be boyfriend scarcity in 2023
She wrote;
“Rule number 1 stop telling people about your relationship How good your man is What he did…
How he makes you feel in entangled circumstances
I just saw in 2023 BF and Husband with be scarce
Sapa dey dry Love oh
Shine your eyes and grease your pot
If his doing right cross leg and enjoy biko”
