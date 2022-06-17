“Team 2 percent” – Ebuka reacts after Boma said 98% of married men have girlfriends

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular BBNAIJA host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has proudly announced that he is among a minute percentage of married men reportedly said to be the only faithful ones left in Nigeria.

This comes after BBNaija star, Boma stated that 98 percent of married men have girlfriends, whose extravagant lifestyle they fund.

Moments after the program aired, the official DSTV Twitter account urged men who are part of the 2% of men who do not cheat on their wives to show their support by retweeting.

Ebuka took to his Twitter page and wrote, “Team 2%.”

Reactions have trailed the post:

thereal_okuhle said; “But Boma is right”

chidiebereachime; “Boma is trying hard to justify his irresponsibility …. May God forgive him!

ngoo_nikky; “I am so sorry for the girl that will settle down with Boma…That guy is an apo.logy..”

iam_estil; “He thinks every men is like him …that’s not my business sha..”

