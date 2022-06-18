Them fit each other sha – Photos of Tonto Dikeh and handsome man stirs reactions

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared beautiful photos rocking matching outfits with fellow actor, Stan Nze, for a clothing Brand.

Netizens have however taken to Tonto Dikeh’s comments section to react to the adorable photos.

The duo got many people talking after the photos surfaced on social media as people gushed over their cuteness.

Many have been contemplating on the possibility of Actor Stan Nze and Actress Tonto Dikeh being in a relationship over an outfit that appears to be for a clothing brand.

See the post below:

In another news, Tonto Dikeh and her former best friend, Bobrisky are not done beefing each other as they have continued to throw shades at each other for no apparent reason.