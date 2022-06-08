This is embarrassing – Angry mother shows up at a club in her nightgown to drag her daughter home (Video)

A video of a disappointed south African mother dragging her daughter out of a party in a night dress has gone viral, leaving internet users with mixed emotions.

Twitter user @Collen_KM shared the clip in total shock and people wondered about what they would have done if their mother showed up at their party leaving their friends horrified.

See video

“She went to fetch her daughter at a groove ”. The user captioned.

“This is totally wrong, the kid will be damaged emotionally and it is not nice at all”, @Babalwa_M_ said.

Kammy Jason wrote:

“You don’t just go to a club like this and drag someone home. Don’t you care about the mental welfare of your child? Haba.”

Watch the video below: