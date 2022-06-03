This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from fiancée’s family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Kenya man takes to social media to cry out, shares the outrageous bride price list he was given by his fiancée’s
Men lamenting over the rather outrageous list of items for bride price is not unheard of; Many a man has recounted their own experiences.

The Kenyan man, identified as Kevin Teya who was shocked by the list that was given to him has stated that the bride price list is akin to robbery albeit without violence.

He shared the list of items, which demanded certain things and are meant to be given in cash equivalent ram costing Ksh20k (N71,000), one bull which costs KSh50,000.

He shared an image of the list of the items on the micro blogging platform, Twitter captioning it:

Hii ni robbery without violence Bana (This is robbery without a pinch of violence)”

