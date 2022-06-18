What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses the time men used to approach her

A young married woman says she is currently missing the times when men approach her randomly in public.

She went on further to explain that this is only happening to her because she is already married.

In the video, she went on further to request that her husband chykes her everyday when he wakes up because she is still a spec.

In her own words:

“i just saw guy a guy talking to a girl in front of cold stone. He just packed his car and left the door trying to get the girl’s attention and she was in front of a Keke ready to leave you know.

It got me thinking plenty like, it’s been a while since I got that kind of attention. Like, have a guy try to talk to me and me feeling uncomfortable and hanging around like I wanna leave but I don’t, I wanna talk but I don’t. ☺️☺️☺️ I miss it.

What has marriage done to me. 😥😥 Husband!!!!Husband remember to be chyking me everyday when you wake up because me I still be spec. 🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below: