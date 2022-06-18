TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up,…

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses the time men used to approach her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young married woman says she is currently missing the times when men approach her randomly in public.

She went on further to explain that this is only happening to her because she is already married.
In the video, she went on further to request that her husband chykes her everyday when he wakes up because she is still a spec.

In her own words:

READ ALSO

Na God save me – Emeka Ike opens up about being in an…

Actress Adesua Etomi leaks Naughty chat with hubby

“i just saw guy a guy talking to a girl in front of cold stone. He just packed his car and left the door trying to get the girl’s attention and she was in front of a Keke ready to leave you know.

It got me thinking plenty like, it’s been a while since I got that kind of attention. Like, have a guy try to talk to me and me feeling uncomfortable and hanging around like I wanna leave but I don’t, I wanna talk but I don’t. ☺️☺️☺️ I miss it.

What has marriage done to me. 😥😥 Husband!!!!Husband remember to be chyking me everyday when you wake up because me I still be spec. 🤣🤣🤣

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up, spills secret

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

Lady begs for help after spending 7 years in UK without being wooed once

‘Alfa’ spotted having s*x with a mad woman and wiping her privates with an…

Housemaid excitedly jumps on her oyinbo madam after getting her own Visa

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

2023: Kwankwaso confirms talks with Peter Obi over LP/NNPP merger

Catholics banned from going to Fr Mbaka’s Adoration

Actress Bimbo Ademoye addresses people who link her achievements to sugar…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

Man shows off the money he saved after taking decision to stop drinking

Lady narrates why she ran away from a man after their first date

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More