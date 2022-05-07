TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car…

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were…

Honest keke driver returns a missing phone after using it to snap over 300 pictures during Sallah

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

In Nigeria, a tricycle driver known as Keke returned a phone left in his cycle by one of his passengers who had used it to take pictures during Sallah.

A young lady shared an intriguing story on social media about how a Keke driver used her sister’s phone to take approximately 300 photos during Sallah celebrations.

The lady took to her Twitter page to narrate how the incident happened. According to her, a day before the Sallah celebration, her sister left her phone in a Keke. They called the number and the driver picked up and demanded the password of the phone.

READ ALSO

Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after…

He disclosed that he will return the phone after the Sallah celebration because he wanted to take pictures with the phone.

The lady disclosed that after the Sallah celebration, the Keke driver brought back the phone where he had about 300 pictures of himself and his friends on the lady’s phone. He however came with a flash drive to retrieve the pictures he took with the lady’s phone.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were accused of…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

Lady calls off wedding after her fiance failed to book flight for all her family…

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered N166,000 worth of food

Mercy Eke allegedly fights dirty over former governor, Godswill Akpabio in Akwa…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Honest keke driver returns a missing phone after using it to snap over 300…

Lady narrates embarrassing thing a man did to her after telling him she’s…

I will show you all, wait for my private jet – Blessing CEO threatens after…

Heartbroken man narrates how his wife invites her brothers to beat him up during…

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered N166,000 worth of food

“I have been attacked by people who do not understand that every action taken…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More